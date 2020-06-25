Credit Suisse, BNP may join Brazil's COVID-19 bailout of electric sector -sources

By Luciano Costa

SAO PAULO, June 25 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S, BNP Paribas BNPP.PA and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp may join a bank syndicate that will provide 16.1 billion real ($3.01 billion) in loans to Brazilian power distributors hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Banco Safra SA, Banco BV, BTG Pactual BPAC3.SA and Banco Alfa SA BRIV4.SA are also in talks with state development bank BNDES BNDES.UL, which is leading efforts to assemble the emergency loans, the sources said on condition of anonymity.

Itaú Unibanco SA ITUB4.SA, Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA, Santander Brasil SA SANB3.SA and Banco do Brasil BBAS3.SA have already joined the syndicate, the sources said.

BTG Pactual and Bradesco declined to comment. The other banks did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

More than 10 unidentified banks are in talks to take part in the so-called "COVID account," BNDES President Gustavo Montezano said on Wednesday.

Costs for the five-year loans will be passed on to consumers through electric bills, according to energy sector regulator Aneel, noting that the interest rate has yet to be determined.

The loans are set to benefit companies including those controlled by Italy's Enel Spa ENEI.MI, Spain's Iberdrola IBE.MC, Portugal's EDP EDP.LS and China's State Grid, in addition to major local utilities such as Cemig CMIG4.SA, Equatorial Energia SA EQTL3.SA and Energisa SA ENGI11.SA.

Caixa Econômica Federal withdrew from the transaction, someone involved in the bank talks said.

"BNDES, BB, Santander, Itau and Bradesco are the cornerstone of the operation. They are likely to get the biggest tickets," the source said.

Those five banks have more incentives to participate because of their significant exposure to the Brazilian power sector.

Details about the bailout, including costs, are expected to be public next week, Montezano said on Wednesday.

($1 = 5.3410 reais)

(Reporting by Luciano Costa; Editing by Richard Chang)

