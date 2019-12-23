Credit Suisse blames former COO for covering up second spying case

ZURICH, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S on Monday cleared CEO Tidjane Thiam and other top executives from knowledge of a second spying incident, saying former Chief Operating Officer Pierre-Olivier Bouee had the Swiss bank's then-head of human resources followed in February and covered it up.

"The observation of Peter Goerke, which has now been confirmed, is inexcusable," Chairman Urs Rohner said in a statement, noting "grave concern" that those responsible for the tailing had not mentioned it during an earlier probe into spying on wealth management executive Iqbal Khan.

"We are aware that the observations of Iqbal Khan and Peter Goerke have damaged the reputation of our bank," he said.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)

((brenna.neghaiwi@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 77 35;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.