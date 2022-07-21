Credit Suisse banned from disposing of shares in Russian units -Moscow court ruling

Corrects para 3 to one month, not three months

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

MOSCOW, July 21 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S has been banned from disposing of shares in its Russian unit under a Moscow court which also ordered the seizure of 10 million euros from the Swiss bank after it failed to repay a loan to a sanctioned bank.

Moscow's arbitration court banned Credit Suisse from disposing of its shares in two Russian subsidiaries - Bank Credit Suisse (Moscow) and Credit Suisse Securities (Moscow) - after it ruled in favour of private bank Transcapitalbank (TCB) in a dispute over a 10 million euro loan.

Credit Suisse has one month to appeal to the decision, the ruling said. Credit Suisse and TCB did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request to comment.

The loan was part of a syndication deal involving Uzbekistan-based Uzauto Motors agreed last year where Credit Suisse acted as an agent.

Credit Suisse failed to transfer the loan repayment from Uzauto Motors to TCB on April 19 when the agreement was due, the Moscow arbitration court said in a ruling published on its website.

The U.S. Treasury sanctioned TCB on April 20, a day after the loan was due to be repaid, saying the lender was "at the heart of sanctions evasion" and had been trying to win business in China and the Middle East by touting its ability to skirt Western sanctions on Russia's financial sector.

TCB had called on the court to force the recovery of the 10-million-euro loan, saying Western sanctions and Credit Suisse winding down its activities in Russia meant it may be impossible to get the funds in the future.

Despite some foreign banks, such as France's Societe Generale SOGN.PA, selling their assets in Russia, others, including Raiffeisen RBIV.VI, UniCredit CRDI.MI and Citi C.N, the biggest three Western banks in Russia, are still exploring their options.

Russian officials have announced plans to block foreign banks from selling their Russian units in a tit-for-tat response to Western sanctions on its financial sector.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely)

