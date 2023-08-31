CREDIT SUISSE - AUSTRALIA Maintains Star Entertainment Grp (ASX:SGR) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 29, 2023, CREDIT SUISSE - AUSTRALIA maintained coverage of Star Entertainment Grp (ASX:SGR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.73% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Star Entertainment Grp is 1.23. The forecasts range from a low of 0.94 to a high of $1.40. The average price target represents an increase of 20.73% from its latest reported closing price of 1.02.

The projected annual revenue for Star Entertainment Grp is 2,011MM, an increase of 7.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Star Entertainment Grp. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGR is 0.06%, a decrease of 39.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 39.17% to 112,449K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 22,661K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,901K shares, representing an increase of 34.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGR by 4.62% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,095K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,310K shares, representing an increase of 37.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGR by 1.58% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 11,637K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,508K shares, representing a decrease of 24.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGR by 38.34% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 9,779K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,752K shares, representing an increase of 41.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGR by 12.29% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 7,747K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,711K shares, representing an increase of 39.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGR by 1.32% over the last quarter.

