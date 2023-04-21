CREDIT SUISSE - AUSTRALIA Downgrades Transurban Group (ASX:TCL)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, CREDIT SUISSE - AUSTRALIA downgraded their outlook for Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) from Neutral to Underperform .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIVI - WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund N holds 20K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 147K shares, representing a decrease of 629.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCL by 81.03% over the last quarter.

NFRA - FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund holds 4,160K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,767K shares, representing a decrease of 14.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCL by 1.95% over the last quarter.

IDEV - iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF holds 1,594K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,305K shares, representing an increase of 18.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCL by 2.92% over the last quarter.

GSAKX - Goldman Sachs International Equity Income Fund holds 1,216K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 913K shares, representing an increase of 24.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCL by 6.83% over the last quarter.

PGJAX - PGIM Jennison Global Infrastructure Fund holds 229K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 289K shares, representing a decrease of 26.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCL by 1.82% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 272 funds or institutions reporting positions in Transurban Group. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCL is 0.75%, an increase of 1.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.99% to 343,917K shares.

