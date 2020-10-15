Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 16, 2020

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.023 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 23, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CIK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 28th quarter that CIK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $3.04, the dividend yield is 8.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CIK was $3.04, representing a -11.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $3.45 and a 54.31% increase over the 52 week low of $1.97.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CIK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

