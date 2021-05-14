Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 17, 2021

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.023 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CIK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 35th quarter that CIK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $3.56, the dividend yield is 7.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CIK was $3.56, representing a -2.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $3.64 and a 47.11% increase over the 52 week low of $2.42.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CIK Dividend History page.

