Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 18, 2021

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.023 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CIK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 40th quarter that CIK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $3.45, the dividend yield is 7.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CIK was $3.45, representing a -5.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $3.64 and a 18.97% increase over the 52 week low of $2.90.

CIK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) and Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cik Dividend History page.

