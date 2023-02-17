Credit Suisse appoints Neil Hosie as Head of Global Equities

Adds details

ZURICH, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse has appointed Neil Hosie as sole Head of Global Equities, the Swiss bank said on Friday.

Hosie, who has been with Credit Suisse since 2017, had most recently been Co-Head of Global Equities alongside Doug Crofton.

After six years with Switzerland's second largest bank, Crofton is to leave to pursue other opportunities, Credit Suisse wrote in an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The appointment is with immediate effect.

(Reporting by Noele Illien, Editing by Rachel More)

