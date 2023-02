ZURICH, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse has appointed Neil Hosie as Head of Global Equities, the Swiss bank said on Friday.

Hosie, who will be based out of London, has been with Credit Suisse since 2017, most recently as Head of APAC and EMEA equities.

(Reporting by Noele Illien, Editing by Rachel More)

