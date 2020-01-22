Credit Suisse appoints Gudofsky as global head of tech banking

Credit Suisse Group AG said on Wednesday it has appointed Brian Gudofsky, a veteran at the Swiss bank, global head of technology, in its latest effort to reorganize the investment banking division and grow its global practice in tech.
