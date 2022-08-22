Credit Suisse appoints Dixit Joshi as new CFO, Francesca McDonagh as COO

ZURICH, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S on Monday named Dixit Joshi as chief financial officer from Oct. 1 and Francesca McDonagh as group chief operating officer from Sept. 19, another top management reshuffle following the appointment of Ulrich Koerner as chief executive last month.

It also appointed Michael J. Rongetti as ad interim chief executive officer of the asset management division and said in a statement all three would report to Koerner.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz Editing by Paul Carrel)

