Credit Suisse announces new head of product within asset management division

November 09, 2022 — 06:06 am EST

Written by Noele Illien for Reuters ->

ZURICH, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse on Wednesday named Scott Ebner as the new head of product within the bank's asset management division. Ebner is scheduled to take on the new role on Nov. 21 and will be stationed in New York.

Ebner, who joined Credit Suisse earlier this year, takes over from Jo McCaffrey, who has taken over the leadership of the bank's distribution business.

(Reporting by Noele Illien; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Noele.Illien@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 39 73;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter