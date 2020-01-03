Credit Suisse announces $1 billion 2020 share buyback programme

ZURICH, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S said on Friday it expects to buy back at least 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.03 billion) worth of shares until the end of 2020, subject to market and economic conditions, after completing a similar programme last year.

In 2019, Credit Suisse repurchased nearly 80 million shares on a second trading line on SIX Swiss Exchange for a total of just over 1 billion francs at an average purchase price per share of 12.53 francs.

($1 = 0.9705 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Miller; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((J.Miller@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 7734; Reuters Messaging: j.miller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.