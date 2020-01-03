Credit Suisse announces $1 billion 2020 share buyback programme

Contributor
John Miller Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Credit Suisse said on Friday it expects to buy back at least 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.03 billion) worth of shares until the end of 2020, subject to market and economic conditions, after completing a similar programme last year.

ZURICH, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S said on Friday it expects to buy back at least 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.03 billion) worth of shares until the end of 2020, subject to market and economic conditions, after completing a similar programme last year.

In 2019, Credit Suisse repurchased nearly 80 million shares on a second trading line on SIX Swiss Exchange for a total of just over 1 billion francs at an average purchase price per share of 12.53 francs.

($1 = 0.9705 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Miller; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((J.Miller@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58 306 7734; Reuters Messaging: j.miller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters