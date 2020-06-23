US Markets
XP

Credit Suisse agrees deal to buy into Brazilian digital broker modalmais

Contributor
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Credit Suisse has agreed a deal with digital broker modalmais that could see it buy a stake of up to 35% in the Brazilian company, the Swiss bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

By Carolina Mandl

SAO PAULO, June 23 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse CSGN.S has agreed a deal with digital broker modalmais that could see it buy a stake of up to 35% in the Brazilian company, the Swiss bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

Modalmais has nearly 1 million clients, to whom Credit Suisse expects to sell its wealth management services and products. Currently, modalmais has 10 billion reais ($1.90 billion) in assets under custody.

Credit Suisse did not specify the time frame it may reach a 35% stake in modalmais.

Digital brokers have grown at a breakneck pace in Brazil as the country's benchmark interest rates reached a record low level of 2.25%, forcing many investors to flee from government bonds to equities and sophisticated funds.

"This transaction further enhances our ability to serve our clients digitally while getting access to additional client segments in a fast growing environment," Philipp Wehle, Chief Executive of International Wealth Management at Credit Suisse.

Modalmais has among its main competitors in Brazil firms such as XP Inc XP.O, Banco BTG Pactual SA BPAC3.SA and Fosun International Ltd's 0656.HK Guide Investimentos.

($1 = 5.2532 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, editing by Louise Heavens)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XP

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular