Credit Suisse 1a Immo PK To Postpone IPO

(RTTNews) - Credit Suisse Funds AG said the market for real estate funds is currently going through a phase of high volatility and strongly fluctuating trading volumes, so that a successful IPO in the fourth quarter of 2022 for Credit Suisse 1a Immo PK cannot be guaranteed. The company said the the situation will be reassessed and information on the further course of action will be provided in due course.

Credit Suisse Funds AG noted that it has largely completed preparations for the listing of Credit Suisse 1a Immo PK, as planned.

