Credit Suisse: pressing ahead with divestitures, asset sales

ZURICH, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group CSGN.S is pressing ahead with its strategic review that includes potential divestitures and asset sales, the Swiss bank said on Monday, reiterating it would share more details with third-quarter results due on Oct. 27.

