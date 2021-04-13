Markets
CS

Credit Suisse: Christian Gellerstad Nominated For Election To Swiss Entity's Board

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Swiss lender Credit Suisse (CS) Tuesday announced that the Board of Directors of Credit Suisse (Switzerland) Ltd. is proposing the election of Christian Gellerstad as a new member of its Board.

Gellerstad has been a member of the Board of Directors of Credit Suisse Group AG since 2019, and is standing for re-election this year.

Urs Rohner will not stand for re-election as he will step down from the Board of Directors of Credit Suisse Group AG and also from the Swiss entity's Board of Directors.

Gellerstad's election will be held at the Annual General Meeting of Credit Suisse (Switzerland) Ltd. on April 30. Like Credit Suisse Group AG, Credit Suisse (Switzerland) Ltd. will hold its Annual General Meeting on April 30.

Gellerstad is a wealth management expert with over 20 years of experience in the Swiss private banking industry. He was most recently serving as CEO of Pictet Wealth Management.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular