Credit Suisse: Christian Gellerstad Nominated For Election To Swiss Entity's Board

(RTTNews) - Swiss lender Credit Suisse (CS) Tuesday announced that the Board of Directors of Credit Suisse (Switzerland) Ltd. is proposing the election of Christian Gellerstad as a new member of its Board.

Gellerstad has been a member of the Board of Directors of Credit Suisse Group AG since 2019, and is standing for re-election this year.

Urs Rohner will not stand for re-election as he will step down from the Board of Directors of Credit Suisse Group AG and also from the Swiss entity's Board of Directors.

Gellerstad's election will be held at the Annual General Meeting of Credit Suisse (Switzerland) Ltd. on April 30. Like Credit Suisse Group AG, Credit Suisse (Switzerland) Ltd. will hold its Annual General Meeting on April 30.

Gellerstad is a wealth management expert with over 20 years of experience in the Swiss private banking industry. He was most recently serving as CEO of Pictet Wealth Management.

