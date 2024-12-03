News & Insights

Credit Saison’s Strategic Stock Buyback Update

December 03, 2024 — 01:56 am EST

Credit Saison Co (JP:8253) has released an update.

Credit Saison Co. recently announced the completion of a stock buyback, purchasing over 1.15 million shares worth approximately 4 billion yen on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This buyback is part of a larger plan approved in May to repurchase up to 25 million shares, with 8.26 million shares already bought back by the end of November. Such moves often aim to enhance shareholder value and reflect the company’s confidence in its financial health.

