Credit Saison (TYO:8253) Price Target Increased by 8.28% to 1,866.60

The average one-year price target for Credit Saison (TYO:8253) has been revised to 1,866.60 / share. This is an increase of 3.98% from the prior estimate of 1,795.20 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,616.00 to a high of 2,142.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.90% from the latest reported closing price of 1,850.00 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,051K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,070K shares, representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8253 by 3.44% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,168K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,152K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8253 by 5.86% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 968K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,333K shares, representing a decrease of 37.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8253 by 24.58% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 824K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 657K shares, representing an increase of 20.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8253 by 2.25% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 759K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 757K shares, representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8253 by 1.71% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in Credit Saison. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 7.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8253 is 0.12%, an increase of 16.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.11% to 12,873K shares.

