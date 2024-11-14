News & Insights

Credit Saison Co. Enhances Corporate Governance

November 14, 2024 — 03:55 am EST

Credit Saison Co (JP:8253) has released an update.

Credit Saison Co. is enhancing its corporate governance by strengthening management transparency and supervisory functions. The company has introduced an executive officer system to separate business execution from oversight, aiming for efficient management and sustainable growth. These measures include risk management, compliance, and internal control improvements to build shareholder trust.

