Credit Saint Review | Credit Repair

Credit Saint is a credit repair service for those who may benefit from paid professional help in improving bad credit by clearing up errors or disputing reporting mistakes negatively affecting their credit score.

Staffed by skilled representatives who handle credit score cases on an individual basis, Credit Saint works to scour credit reports for negative items such as inaccurate or unverifiable information.

All progress and analysis reports are available through Credit Saint’s website so customers can monitor the process in real time. If no changes to a customer’s report are made within the 90-day money-back guarantee period, customers can receive a full refund.

Credit Saint also offers educational content to help boost personal finance prowess so that you can continue on the path toward good credit.

Table of Contents

Credit Saint credit repair services overview

Pros

Free credit score and credit report consultation

Custom services led by experts

More than 15 years of credit repair industry experience

24/7 access to Credit Saint's progress on the online account page

Customer service available by phone call

90-day money-back guarantee

Educational content and guidance for future credit success

Cons

No guarantee you'll see improvements to your credit score

Changes to your credit report, if any, may not be instantaneous

Not a free service; includes a first work fee and a monthly fee. Minimum starting cost is upward of $170

Based in New Jersey, Credit Saint boasts more than 15 years specializing in credit restoration for individual customers. The company is well-rated compared to credit repair industry competitors and holds a solid reputation supported by positive customer reviews and ratings from relevant websites.

Credit Saint’s services

Credit Saint disputes inaccuracies on customer’s credit reports through direct contact with the three main credit bureaus: Experian, Equifax and TransUnion. On a customer’s behalf, Credit Saint may submit requests for validation or deliver letters pinpointing mistakes that must be corrected and, when appropriate, may even send cease-and-desist letters to collection agencies.

Credit Saint’s interventions with credit reporting bureaus are supported by the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA), the Fair Credit Billing Act (FCBA) and the Fair Debt Collections Practices Act (FDCPA). These interventions include calling for the removal of improperly reported information, like unauthorized hard inquiries or other imprecise data, such as late payments that weren’t actually paid late, reports of repossessions, foreclosures or expired charge-offs like credit card or student loan debt.

If a credit bureau rejects a dispute, Credit Saint may then begin steps in an escalated information request, which means they’ll ardently dispute the bureau’s denial. Credit Saint Credit Repair also handles issues stemming from identity theft.

Credit Saint offers three different credit repair packages for challenging inaccurate items in credit reports, and pricing varies depending on the services provided.

The lowest-cost option is a Credit Polish. Deemed by the company as medium in terms of aggressiveness, it provides a score analysis and score tracker, credit monitoring and includes efforts to challenge incorrect information. A setup fee, also known as a first work fee, of $99 is required for this $79.99 per month option. This package is intended for customers with fewer than 10 credit report items in need of challenging.

The Credit Remodel package includes the services mentioned above and is labeled as highly aggressive by Credit Saint. Pricing is slightly higher at $99.99 per month plus the same first work fee, and it includes up to 20 credit report disputes.

Credit Saint’s most aggressive option, the Clean Slate Package, provides unlimited challenges to the three credit bureaus. This service costs $119.99 per month plus an initial first work fee of $95. This tier is best for customers with more than 20 potentially inaccurate items on their credit report.

What Credit Saint offers

Free credit evaluation – A specialist will evaluate your individual credit situation to determine the best next steps in your credit repair plan.

Aggressive credit restoration and repair – Credit Saint employs an aggressive approach to challenging credit reporting errors.

Personalized service – Every case plan is personalized according to the individual’s credit history. If a Credit Saint customer signs up for the highest-tier package but has fewer challenges on their credit report than the package calls for, a representative will downgrade this customer to the appropriate tier.

Expert assistance – The professional advisory team at Credit Saint are skilled in finding credit reporting errors and in negotiating directly with credit bureaus.

Full refund within 90 days – Credit Saint guarantees a refund if no changes are made to your report within 90 days.

Transparency 24/7 – Credit Saint’s credit remodel packages work on a 45-day cycle, but customers may see changes on their online progress report even sooner — updates regarding challenges to marks on their credit report can appear in just weeks. Representatives are also available by phone to answer any questions.

Educational resources – Credit Saint aims to help customers achieve control over their credit, and so the company offers guidance via free educational content to help you understand your score and how to continue building positive credit.

What Credit Saint doesn’t offer

Guarantee of improvement – Credit reporting mistakes are common, but some scores are wholly accurate. In these cases, no improvements can be made. This is standard across all credit repair companies. With Credit Saint, however, customers can opt out and receive a full refund if no changes are made within 90 days.

Removal of accurate information – As is standard with any legitimate credit restoration service, Credit Saint can challenge only legally removable marks on a credit report. Steer clear of any company that promises to rid a report of accurate but negative information; it may be a scam.

Credit Saint’s credentials

Any U.S. citizen has the right to personally challenge inaccurate information that appears on their credit report. This can be done by accessing your credit report (free to all) and then contacting the credit bureau under which an error appears.

According to the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau, because disputing inaccuracies is a legal and free process, paying a company to manage credit repair on your behalf isn’t necessary. Read our guide to learn how to obtain a free copy of your credit report from each of the three main credit bureaus.

For people looking to improve a bad credit score or who simply want to ensure the accuracy of their credit report, professional guidance can be majorly beneficial to successfully navigate this complicated and often tedious process.

Licenses and registrations

There are no licenses or registrations specific to the credit repair industry. Credit Saint, LLC has been officially registered as such in New Jersey since 2004 but otherwise holds no specific licenses or registrations.

Awards and certifications

The credit repair and restoration industry does not provide any industry-wide awards or certifications.

Third-party ratings

There are no industry publications related to credit restoration or repair, and so Credit Saint does not hold any such ratings.

Regulatory and legal actions

Based on searches of recent media, neither the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau or the U.S. Securities and Exchange Committee has published any information on regulatory or legal actions against Credit Saint.

Although we always try to include accurate and up-to-date information on regulatory and legal actions, we don’t claim this information is complete or fully up to date. As always, we recommend you do your own research as well.

Credit Saint’s accessibility

Credit Saint’s services are available to customers primarily through its website. A Credit Saint customer can also receive assistance by email, phone, or fax. Credit Saint has no in-person branches and doesn’t have a mobile app.

Availability

Services are available to customers throughout most of the United States and its territories.

Areas where Credit Saint is not available:

District of Columbia

Georgia

Kansas

Maine

Minnesota

Mississippi

Oregon

South Carolina

Contact information

Credit Saint customers can fill out a form on Credit Saint’s website to initiate the free credit consultation process or sign up for one of the company’s three credit repair packages. These services can also be accessed using the company’s chat service on the bottom right-hand side of the website or by calling Credit Saint at 1-877-637-2673.

Credit Saint also responds to queries sent via email to support@creditsaint.com. Communication by fax to 1-800-400-4679 is another option. Credit Saint maintains two social media accounts (Twitter and Facebook) but does not update either regularly.

User experience

Across various review sites, there is a wealth of positive feedback regarding Credit Saint’s success in credit repair and restoration. There are recurring complaints, however, primarily regarding difficulties in receiving a full refund within the promised 90-day money-back guarantee period.

Another complaint is often seen with other credit restoration and repair companies: Some individuals have noted receiving frequent sales calls from Credit Saint despite having ultimately decided against using the company’s services.

Limitations

Access to Credit Saint counselors is vast, so there are few limitations to consider regarding the company’s customer service availability.

Credit Saint’s customer satisfaction

Generally, customers who use Credit Saint to help repair their credit reports and improve their credit scores are happy with the services provided. Like many credit repair companies, some negative remarks have been made regarding Credit Saint Credit Repair’s services.

Customer complaints

The cost of Credit Saint’s services is a point of contention for some; not every customer can afford even the lowest price of its three repair and restoration packages. Others have complained about problems trying to opt at or before the 90 days of service to receive the full refund promised by the company’s 90-day money-back guarantee.

Third-party rankings

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) and Trustpilot are the main resources for verified reviews of Credit Saint. The company’s BBB rating of A and status as an Accredited Business is a helpful indicator of Credit Saint’s efficacy. On Trustpilot, Credit Saint has a 4.3 rating based on 67 reviews, 67% describing its services as excellent.

Credit Saint FAQ

Is Credit Saint a legitimate company?

Yes. Credit Saint has been in the credit restoration and repair business for more than 15 years and continues to receive positive feedback from its customers.

How much does Credit Saint cost?

Credit Saint offers three packages; pricing reflects the aggressiveness of the service provided. A starting fee is required for each, plus a monthly rate.

How long does it take Credit Saint to work?

This depends on the specifics of a person's credit report. Customers may see updates regarding credit challenges in weeks, while for other customers, it may take longer. If there are no actual inaccuracies on your credit report, you will likely not see any changes.

Is Credit Saint really worth it?

If you've noticed a negative impact on your credit due to what you believe to be incorrect information, then yes, Credit Saint's representatives may be able to get those marks removed, which could ultimately boost your score.

What services does Credit Saint offer?

Credit Saint customers benefit from professional help in spotting incorrect data on their credit report. The company employs counselors that contact the appropriate credit bureau or company to get the incorrect information removed from your credit report.

How we evaluated Credit Saint credit repair

We evaluated the credit repair process services offered by Credit Saint Credit Repair based on a multitude of sources. Customer-driven ratings and feedback available through the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and Trustpilot were helpful in analyzing the satisfaction of Credit Saint Credit Repair Customers.

We also looked to other review sites for patterns in customer feedback. Of course, we also thoroughly studied the company’s website, looking at factors such as service cost, guarantees and user-friendliness.

Summary of Money’s Credit Saint credit repair review

Credit Saint Credit Repair stands out for having received overwhelmingly positive feedback in an industry that is not regulated by specific standards.

The 90-day money-back guarantee of a refund if no changes are made to a customer’s credit report is another plus for Credit Saint Credit Repair. While some have complained that they didn’t receive their refunds immediately after the cancellation of the service, responses from the company to the authors of these reviews indicate that issues are typically resolved quickly.

For professional help in understanding your credit report and subsequently challenging any reporting errors, Credit Saint Credit Repair is a stellar option; this is why we’ve rated Credit Saint Credit Repair as Best Overall among the top seven credit repair companies.

© Copyright 2021 Ad Practitioners, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

This article originally appeared on Money.com and may contain affiliate links for which Money receives compensation. Opinions expressed in this article are the author's alone, not those of a third-party entity, and have not been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed. Offers may be subject to change without notice. For more information, read Money’s full disclaimer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.