Credit Karma Gains Traction: Can It Continue Boosting Intuit's Growth?

Intuit Inc.’s INTU Credit Karma is a personal finance solution that helps customers make smarter money decisions through a gamut of financial products aligned with their financial goals. It offers personalized recommendations for credit cards, home loans, auto loans, personal loans and insurance, plus access to credit scores/reports, credit and identity monitoring, credit report dispute tools, credit-building tools, rewards optimization and connected-account features for net-worth tracking.

Credit Karma generates revenues primarily through partner-driven transactions. These include cost-per-action revenues when users complete actions like obtaining a credit card, funding a personal loan, and cost-per-click or cost-per-lead revenues from mortgage and insurance advertising and lead generation.

The platform continues to post solid growth. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, Credit Karma revenues rose 15% year over year to $631 million, driven by strength in personal loans, auto insurance and home loans. Management expects the same to grow approximately 19% in fiscal 2026.

Credit Karma is becoming increasingly important to Intuit’s strategy of building a year-round consumer finance platform. Management noted that average revenue per user is about 30% higher for customers who use both TurboTax and Credit Karma than for those using TurboTax alone. The platform is also helping boost engagement, contributing to a 54% increase in tax filers who begin their filing experience through Credit Karma.

While Credit Karma remains sensitive to macroeconomic conditions, interest rates and consumers’ ability to qualify for financial products, its strong growth, cross-selling opportunities and expanding role within Intuit make it a key strategic asset.

What Intuit’s Competitors Are Offering

NerdWallet NRDS operates as a personal-finance marketplace and content platform. It attracts users through financial education, comparison tools and product reviews, then recommends credit cards, loans, mortgages, insurance and banking products. It earns revenues mainly when users click, apply or are approved for partner products.

LendingTree TREE operates through three segments: Home (11.9% of revenues), offering mortgage, refinance and home-equity products; Consumer (20.3%), covering credit cards, personal, student, auto and small-business loans; and Insurance (67.8%), providing insurance quotes and agency policy sales.

INTU’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Intuit have fallen 40.9% over the past three months, underperforming both the broader industry and the S&P 500 Index.



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In terms of forward 12-month Price/Sales (P/S), Intuit is currently trading at 3.12X, which is at a discount to the industry average of 6.39X.



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Intuit’s estimate revisions reflect a positive trend. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 EPS has been revised upward 2.5% to $23.79 over the past month. The consensus estimate for 2026 calls for 18.1% growth year over year.



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Currently, Intuit carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Intuit Inc. (INTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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