Credit Intelligence Ltd Streamlines Portfolio

May 31, 2024 — 02:28 am EDT

Credit Intelligence Ltd (AU:CI1) has released an update.

Credit Intelligence Ltd has announced the sale of its 60% stake in ICS Funding Pte. Ltd. to SME Global Funding Pte. Ltd. for SGD165,000 (AUD186,000), resulting in an expected loss of AUD55,000. This strategic move aims to refocus on the core business and optimize the company’s portfolio, with the board indicating the disposal will not materially impact the company’s financial status.

