Credit determinations committee extends deadline to decide on Russia failure to pay

NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - The EMEA Credit Derivatives Determinations Committee said on Wednesday it will meet next week to continue discussing whether a failure to pay has occurred in regard to the Russian Federation, and also agreed to extend its deadline to decide, the committee said on its website.

Russia made a payment due on April 4 on two sovereign bonds in roubles rather than the dollars it was mandated to pay under the terms of the instruments. A market participant later asked the committee to determine if that was considered a failure to pay.

The committee will meet again on April 20 at 1100 UTC, and voted on Wednesday to extend the deadline to decide on the question to April 22 at 1600 UTC.

After meeting on Wednesday the committee also asked market participants for a public copy of the 2022 and 2042 bonds' Fiscal Agency Agreement.

