Credit derivatives committee says failure to pay has occurred on Russian Railways

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - The EMEA Credit Derivatives Determinations Committee said on Monday it has decided a "failure to pay" credit event has occurred on Swiss franc loan participation notes linked to Russia's state-owned Russian Railways.

The loan participation notes due 2026 CH52269071= were issued by RZD Capital to finance a loan of 250 million Swiss francs to Russian Railways.

Russian Railways said it had attempted to make interest payments due March 14 and was unable to due "to legal and regulatory compliance obligations within the correspondent banking network," according to an official notice posted by the SIX Swiss Exchange and referenced in the request to the committee.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Jorgelina do Rosario)

