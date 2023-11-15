Credit data firm Experian's half-yearly profit rises on steady demand

Adds background in paragraphs 2-4; revenue in paragraph 6

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Experian EXPN.L reported an increase in half-yearly profit on Wednesday, as the world's largest credit data company benefited from sustained demand in key markets North America and Europe.

Improving consumer appetite for affordability assessments and investment portfolio analysis amid a cost-of-living squeeze has boosted demand for Experian's services.

Experian's overall revenue for the period was also buoyed by the Latin America business as a result of product launches.

"All regions contributed positively. Double-digit growth in Latin America, a good performance in North America, improvement in EMEA and Asia Pacific, and resilient growth in the UK and Ireland," Experian said in a statement.

The company posted benchmark earnings before interest and tax of $928 million for the six months ended Sept. 30, compared with $873 million in the same period last year.

Revenue from ongoing activities rose 6% at actual rates to $3.41 billion.

