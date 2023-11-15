Credit data firm Experian's half-yearly profit rises

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Experian EXPN.L reported an increase in half-yearly profit on Wednesday, as the world's largest credit data company benefited from sustained demand in key markets North America and Europe.

The company posted benchmark earnings before interest and tax of $928 million for the six months ended Sept. 30, compared with $873 million in the same period last year.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

