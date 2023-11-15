News & Insights

Credit data firm Experian's half-yearly profit rises

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 15, 2023 — 02:07 am EST

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Experian EXPN.L reported an increase in half-yearly profit on Wednesday, as the world's largest credit data company benefited from sustained demand in key markets North America and Europe.

The company posted benchmark earnings before interest and tax of $928 million for the six months ended Sept. 30, compared with $873 million in the same period last year.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.