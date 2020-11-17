Credit data firm Experian's first-half profit beats on U.S. mortgage market boost

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Credit data firm Experian Plc EXPN.L on Tuesday posted a better-than-expected operating profit for the first half, boosted by strength in the U.S. mortgage market and demand for its Ascend product.

"While COVID-19 has significantly impacted the macroeconomic environment, it has also catalysed trends which play to Experian's strengths," the company said.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter: https://twitter.com/muvija_m;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.