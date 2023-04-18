Credit crunch fears drive bond allocations to highest since 2009 - BofA survey

MILAN, April 18 (Reuters) - Investors lifted bond allocations in April to the highest since March 2009 and kept cash levels at an elevated 5.5%, deterred by worries about a credit crunch, hawkish central bank action and concerns over the economy, a BofA survey showed on Tuesday.

The survey of fund managers found that commercial real estate in the United States and Europe was seen as the most likely source of the next credit event, and a net 63% of respondents expected weaker growth in the next year.

Investors rotated their portfolios into U.S. markets, healthcare, staples and tech and cut exposure to Europe, UK, energy and financials. "Long big tech" and "short US banks" were the most crowded trades in April, the survey of 286 fund managers with combined $728 billion in assets also showed.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Alun John)

((Danilo.Masoni@TR.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.