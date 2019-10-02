By Brett Owens

We all love 7% yields here. But how do you feel about SprintaEURtms 7.88% bonds that mature in September 2023?

Well, the company might make it until then. Shares trade for pocket change at just over $6. Equity investors in Sprint (S), however, have been (wait for it) sprinting to the exits lately:

The Stock Feels the Weight of SprintaEURtms Debt



For a position this risky, IaEURtmd want to watch it closely. IaEURtmd also want to be able to sell it at the first sign of distress.

Unfortunately, that isnaEURtmt going to be possible. If you own the Sprint 2023aEURtms, youaEURtmve got companyaEUR"$320 million to be specific!

This bond is the number two holding (0.55% of the portfolio) for the widely followed and owned iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG). It is also the number three holding for AmericaaEURtms favorite junk yield pile, the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) at 0.62% of the portfolio.

LetaEURtms do a little back of the envelope math. These two funds have more than $18 and $10 billion in assets they manage, respectively (for $28B total). And they are piling into the same junk. Combined, they own more than $320 million in this potentially-trash piece of paper!

Whistling Past the Bankruptcy Graveyard?



I get it. These funds are convenient, as easy to buy as a stock. They are aEURoediversifiedaEUR with 1,894 combined holdings, at least until you start peeling back the onion. And they usually pay in the 5% to 6% range.

But you need to remember that ETFs are marketing products. They are designed to attract capital and not necessarily earn you a return on it.

Big money is spent on television, print and online advertisements. Less cash and thought are put into the actual income strategies that ETFs employ, and their lagging returns reflect it.

If the Sprint bonds begin to roll over, these funds arenaEURtmt going to be able to unwind their positions. These bonds are going to crash. And in a full-blown credit crisis, these funds are going to get whisked away.

Why are bond ETFs so bad, and what can we do to improve on them?

LetaEURtms pick on the three biggest flaws most of these funds suffer from. Then, IaEURtmll share a superior way to buy bonds that is just as easy.

ETF Fatal Flaw #1: Underperformance

Investors who typed in aEURoeHYBaEUR instead of aEURoeHYGaEUR (the iShares fund above) have typoaEURtmd their way to a richer retirement. The closed-end fund (CEF) New America High Income Fund (HYB) is a better way to buy high paying bonds. ItaEURtms outperformed its ETF cousin HYG by 70 percentage points over the last dozen years:

Since inception 30 years ago, HYB has delivered outstanding returns of 9.8% per year with most of it coming as cash distributions.

The fund pays 7.5% today and it trades at an 11% discount to the street value of the bonds it holds. Investors buying HYB today are paying just $0.89 for $1 in bonds.

HYG meanwhile pays 5.3% and trades for the value of its portfolio. No discount here.

ETF Fatal Flaw #2: Ranking the Worst First

ItaEURtms no accident that both of these funds own SprintaEURtms paper.

aEURoePassiveaEUR methodsaEUR"building portfolios based on rulesaEUR"donaEURtmt work well in the land of bonds because fixed income expertise canaEURtmt be readily pre-programmed. Top managers can deliver truly top returns.

HereaEURtms the main reason why bond indexing is bad. LetaEURtms consider stock indexes, which are weighted by company size. Generally speaking, the larger the firm, the more it matters in the indexaEURtms performance.

If you aEURoebuy by sizeaEUR in the debt markets, itaEURtms counterproductive. Stock market value for indexes doesnaEURtmt include debt. But bond markets are all debt by definition. Follow the computers in Bondville and youaEURtmd maximize your exposure to the bonds of the firms that borrow the most money!

ThataEURtms the opposite of what weaEURtmre looking for in bonds, where our goal is to maximize our aEURoecouponaEUR (the percentage yield) while minimizing our risk (and making sure we get paid back our principal).

ETF Fatal Flaw #3: False Sense of Liquidity

And hereaEURtms the aEURoemarket meltdownaEUR kicker on why you should always avoid bond ETFs:

They are subject to meltdowns if panic selling occurs.

If you sell HYG and JNK today, youaEURtmll get your money in exchange for your shares. And it will be iSharesaEURtm and SPDRaEURtms problem to settle up their end (by selling those 1,894 bonds en masse).

Problem is, weaEURtmre talking about bonds rather than stocks here, and there is no readily available liquid market for those bonds. Which means if a lot of selling occurs, HYG itself may take a hit if it has to unload its Sprint bonds at a discount (say, 50 cents on the dollar) to meet investorsaEURtm withdrawals. It may have to sell at any price!

CEFs like HYB donaEURtmt have this problem. They have fixed pools of assets, which help their managers ride out ups and downs. So as long as they buy good bonds that are funded by reliable cash flows, theyaEURtmll be fine.

The Best Bond Bet: CEFs for 7%+ Yields (Often Paid Monthly)

CEFs are the underappreciated darling of savvy income investors. They are better bond bets for three reasons:

They are actively managed by pros with a legitimate aEURoeedgeaEUR, Their asset pools are fixed, which means they can (and do) trade at discounts to their net asset values (NAVs), and They get access to cheap money, which helps them lever up returns with minimal risk.

Add up these edges, and we have a superior long-term vehicle for fixed income returns. And we can buy them at a discount by being patient income-seeking contrarians. Which means we can do even better than the 9.8% that a fund like HYB provided over three decades by aEURoecherry pickingaEUR our purchases.

Another nice benefit of HYB? It pays the same big dividend every single month.

Revealed: My 8 Top Buys for $3,333 a Month, Every Month (Forever)

And whataEURtms better than an every-30-day payout? Monthly dividends line up perfectly with your bills and let you reinvest your dividends faster, giving your portfolioaEURtms value a nice upside kick.

A Proven Sign of Quality

HereaEURtms something else few people realize: monthly dividends are a crystal clear sign youaEURtmre buying a top-notch stock.

Think about it: most execs know that a dividend is a promise to investorsaEUR"cut it and theyaEURtmll surely get an earful (not to mention a shriveled share price). So if management has the guts to pay monthly, you can bet theyaEURtmre sure their company (or fund) has a bright future.

ThataEURtms just the type of team we want to invest with.

Which is where my aEURoe8% Monthly Payer PortfolioaEUR comes in. The stocks and funds IaEURtmve assembled here pay even more than THQ, LTC or RNPaEUR"an amazing 8% yield, on average, just as the name suggests!

Got a $500K nest egg? You can look forward to a nice $3,333 dropping into your account every single month. ThataEURtms a big enough aEURoepaycheckaEUR for many folks to retire on without having to touch a dollar of their principal!

Plus, each of these stocks is cheap today, positioning you for 10%+ price upsideaEUR"or another $50,000 on your $500KaEUR"in the next 12 months, no matter what happens with interest rates.

The full portfolio is waiting for you now. Click here to get all the details on these undercover 8%+ income plays: names, tickers, buy-under pricesaEUR"every shred of research I have on each and every one of them.





