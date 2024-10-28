Credit Corp Group Eyes Growth in Debt Buying and Lending

Credit Corp Group Limited (AU:CCP) has released an update.

Credit Corp Group Limited is capitalizing on its expertise in the credit impaired sector through strategic debt purchasing in Australia, New Zealand, and the US. The company leverages strong technology and data analytics to maintain low costs, high asset turnover, and low dispute rates, aiming for long-term growth with a target return on equity of 16% to 18%. Their approach in the lending sector disrupts the market with lower pricing and high efficiency, steering clear of payday loans.

For further insights into AU:CCP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.