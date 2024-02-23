Credit Corp Group (ASX:CCP) Price Target Increased by 6.89% to 20.61

The average one-year price target for Credit Corp Group (ASX:CCP) has been revised to 20.61 / share. This is an increase of 6.89% from the prior estimate of 19.28 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.29 to a high of 28.24 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 59.51% from the latest reported closing price of 12.92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Credit Corp Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCP is 0.03%, a decrease of 33.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.90% to 4,343K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 798K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 797K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCP by 46.12% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 468K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 438K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 455K shares, representing a decrease of 3.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCP by 46.95% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 387K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 378K shares, representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCP by 45.74% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 269K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 291K shares, representing a decrease of 8.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCP by 44.80% over the last quarter.

