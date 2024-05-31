News & Insights

Credit Corp Announces Change in Major Shareholder

May 31, 2024 — 03:21 am EDT

Credit Corp Group Limited (AU:CCP) has released an update.

Credit Corp Group Limited has announced that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and its associated entities have ceased to be substantial holders as of May 29, 2024. The change comes after a series of adjustments in their relevant interests in the company’s voting securities. The formal notice of this shift in substantial holding was signed and dated on May 31, 2024.

