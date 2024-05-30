News & Insights

Credit Constraints: How Monro Muffler Brake’s Financial Flexibility is Challenged by Lender Agreements

May 30, 2024 — 02:01 am EDT

Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) has disclosed a new risk, in the Debt & Financing category.

Monro Muffler Brake is constrained by covenants within its Credit Facility that restrict various business activities and financial strategies, potentially impeding the company’s operational finance, capital expenditure, and acquisition plans. These covenants require adherence to certain financial ratios, and non-compliance could precipitate a default, undermining the company’s ability to respond to market conditions or downturns and pursue advantageous opportunities. The risk of breaching these covenants escalates if external economic and industry factors deteriorate, which could force premature debt repayment and materially harm Monro Muffler Brake’s financial standing.

The average MNRO stock price target is $25.00, implying 11.01% upside potential.

