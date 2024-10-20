Credit Clear Shows Strong Growth and Client Expansion

Credit Clear Limited (AU:CCR) has released an update.

Credit Clear Limited is on track to meet or exceed its financial year 2025 guidance with a significant boost in revenue, reaching a run rate of approximately $48 million, a 19% increase from the previous corresponding period. The company has successfully elevated two additional clients to tier-1 status and is working with eight potential tier-1 clients, indicating strong growth potential.

