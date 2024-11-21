News & Insights

Credit Clear Limited’s Record Revenue and Growth Prospects

November 21, 2024 — 06:48 pm EST

Credit Clear Limited (AU:CCR) has released an update.

Credit Clear Limited has reported a record revenue of $4.29 million in October 2024, marking a 23% increase from the previous corresponding period. The company is on track to potentially exceed its FY25 revenue guidance of $48 million to $50 million, driven by onboarding new clients and expanding its margin. Credit Clear’s continued growth and strong position in industries like insurance, energy, and telecommunications highlight its potential as a promising stock in the financial markets.

