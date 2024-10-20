Credit Clear Limited Eyes Strong Financial Growth in FY25

Credit Clear Limited (AU:CCR) has released an update.

Credit Clear Limited is experiencing robust growth in FY25, with a record revenue of $11.96 million year-to-date, marking a 19% increase from the previous year. The company is on track to meet or exceed its annual revenue target of $48-50 million, driven by expanding relationships with tier-1 clients and the addition of 79 new clients. Credit Clear is capitalizing on opportunities across various sectors, positioning itself strongly in the financial technology market.

