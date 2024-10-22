News & Insights

Credit Clear Director Increases Shareholding in Market Move

Credit Clear Limited (AU:CCR) has released an update.

Credit Clear Limited’s director, Michael Doery, has increased his indirect shareholding by acquiring 150,000 ordinary shares at $0.32 each through an on-market trade. This acquisition raises his total shareholding to 498,903 shares, signaling heightened confidence in the company’s future performance.

