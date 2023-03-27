Credit Card Transfer Bonuses Of March 2023

Rewards are hard enough to come by these days so getting the most out of your redemptions should be at the top of your list. Naturally, transferable points will be your best bet thanks to their flexibility and versatility. But, there’s another reason to love these bank reward programs.

Each month, give or take, several of our favorite flexible-point currencies collaborate with their travel partners and offer bonus miles when you convert your points. And some of these bonuses are incredibly generous, ultimately allowing you to stretch your points further than ever.

Here are all of the current transfer bonuses available.

Transferable Bank Points

American Express Membership Rewards

Currently, there are no transfer bonus promotions through American Express.

Brex Rewards

No transfer bonuses are currently available with Brex Rewards.

Bilt Rewards

No transfer bonuses are currently available with Bilt Rewards.

Capital One

Virgin Red : Transfer your Capital One miles to Virgin Atlantic and get a 30% bonus on your Virgin Points. Offer valid through March 31, 2023.

Chase Ultimate Rewards

Chase is currently not offering any transfer bonuses.

Citi ThankYou Points

Avianca LifeMiles : Receive 20% more miles when you transfer your Citi ThankYou Points to Avianca LifeMiles. Promotion runs from March 1, 2023 to March 31, 2023.

Virgin Atlantic Flying Club: Get a 30% bonus on your Virgin Points when you transfer your Citi ThankYou Points to the Virgin Atlantic Flying Club loyalty program. Offer ends March 18, 2023.

Should You Take Advantage of a Transfer Bonus?

Before you send all of your points to an airline or hotel because of a seemingly lucrative and limited time transfer bonus, there are a few things to remember. First, make sure you have a booking in mind or are certain you will be using those miles sooner than later.

And even then, this can still be risky business because loyalty programs are known to devalue at any time, with no notice. These transfers are irreversible, so if you send all of your Ultimate Rewards to United MileagePlus and it devalues its program, you’re out of luck.

The moral of this story is don’t jump on a transfer bonus just because it’s available so you don’t end up with a bunch of points you may not be able to redeem.

How Often Do Transfer Bonuses Happen?

There isn’t much rhyme or reason as to when transfer bonuses will pop up. Generally, you will see at least a handful of offers at a time, but they will vary from one month to the next. A few airlines seem to come around with offers more frequently than others. British Airways and all of the IAG groups that use Avios as their currency, for example, are seen somewhat frequently. Other common loyalty programs that offer bonuses at least a few times a year include Virgin Atlantic Virgin Points and Avianca LifeMiles.

Bottom Line

Get even more out of your points and miles by taking advantage of transfer bonuses. Sometimes you can get as much as a 40% bonus on your miles. Just make sure you have a plan to use them rather than speculatively converting your points.

