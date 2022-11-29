Credit Card Transfer Bonuses Of December 2022

Rewards are hard enough to come by these days so getting the most out of your redemptions should be at the top of your list. Naturally, transferable points will be your best bet thanks to their flexibility and versatility. But, there’s another reason to love these bank reward programs.

Each month, give or take, several of our favorite flexible-point currencies collaborate with their travel partners and offer bonus miles when you convert your points. And some of these bonuses are incredibly generous, ultimately allowing you to stretch your points further than ever.

Here are all of the current transfer bonuses available.

Transferable Bank Points

American Express Membership Rewards

Currently, there are no transfer bonus offers from American Express.

Brex Rewards

Avianca LifeMiles: Get 25% more LifeMiles when you transfer your Brex Rewards between Oct. 14, 2022 and Nov. 12, 2022. A minimum of 1,000 points is required.

Bilt Rewards

No transfer bonuses are currently available with Bilt Rewards.

Capital One

ALL-Accor Live Limitless: Get a 20% bonus on your ALL points when you convert your Capital One miles through Dec. 1, 2022.

Get a 20% bonus on your ALL points when you convert your Capital One miles through Dec. 1, 2022. British Airways Executive Club: Capital One miles that are transferred to British Airways Executive Club through Dec. 1, 2022 will receive a 20% boost in Avios.

Chase Ultimate Rewards

Air Canada Aeroplan: Get a 30% bonus when you transfer your Ultimate Rewards to Aeroplan through Nov. 30, 2022.

Get a 30% bonus when you transfer your Ultimate Rewards to Aeroplan through Nov. 30, 2022. Marriott Bonvoy: Earn a 40% bonus on your Bonvoy points when you transfer Ultimate Rewards until Dec. 20, 2022.

Earn a 40% bonus on your Bonvoy points when you transfer Ultimate Rewards until Dec. 20, 2022. Virgin Atlantic Flying Club: 30% bonus when you transfer your Ultimate Rewards points to Virgin Atlantic Flying Club through Nov. 12, 2022.

Citi ThankYou Points

There are currently no transfer bonus promotions through Citi.

Loyalty Programs

Cathay Asia Miles

Earn up to 15% more Asia Miles when you transfer your credit card points to Cathay. Offer valid until Nov. 12, 2022. Registration is required.

Should You Take Advantage of a Transfer Bonus?

Before you send all of your points to an airline or hotel because of a seemingly lucrative and limited time transfer bonus, there are a few things to remember. First, make sure you have a booking in mind or are certain you will be using those miles sooner than later.

And even then, this can still be risky business because loyalty programs are known to devalue at any time, with no notice. These transfers are irreversible, so if you send all of your Ultimate Rewards to United MileagePlus and it devalues its program, well, you’re out of luck.

The moral of this story is don’t jump on a transfer bonus just because it’s available so you don’t end up with a bunch of points you may not be able to redeem.

Additionally, most of these offers come around several times a year, so FOMO need not prevail.

Bottom Line

Get even more out of your points and miles by taking advantage of transfer bonuses. Sometimes you can get as much as a 40% bonus on your miles. Just make sure you have a plan to use them rather than speculatively converting your points.

