Credit Agricole to exit financing of tobacco companies within 3 years

PARIS, May 27 (Reuters) - France's Credit Agricole said on Wednesday that the bank, along with its asset management and insurance arms Amundi and Credit Agricole Assurances, would exit any financing of tobacco companies within three years.

