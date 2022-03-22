Credit Agricole suspends services in Russia

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - French bank Credit Agricole CAGR.PA said on Tuesday it had suspended all services in Russia, joining other international companies in severing ties with the country since its invasion of Ukraine.

The bank - which had previously stopped new financing for Russian companies - said in a statement it had contacted international corporate clients to begin suspending services, effective in the coming weeks.

