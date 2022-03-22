CAGR

Credit Agricole suspends services in Russia

Contributor
Iain Withers Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Marcin Goclowski

French bank Credit Agricole said on Tuesday it had suspended all services in Russia, joining other international companies in severing ties with the country since its invasion of Ukraine.

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - French bank Credit Agricole CAGR.PA said on Tuesday it had suspended all services in Russia, joining other international companies in severing ties with the country since its invasion of Ukraine.

The bank - which had previously stopped new financing for Russian companies - said in a statement it had contacted international corporate clients to begin suspending services, effective in the coming weeks.

(Reporting by Iain Withers, Editing by Jane Merriman)

((Iain.Withers@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAGR

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters