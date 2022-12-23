Oil
Credit Agricole strikes bancassurance deal with Italy's Banco BPM

Credit: REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

December 23, 2022 — 03:35 am EST

PARIS/ROME, Dec 23 (Reuters) - French bank Credit Agricole CAGR.PA on Friday struck a long-term bancassurance partnership with Italy's Banco BPM (BBPM) BAMI.MIand bought some of its assets,strengthening ties with a lender in which it is already the top shareholder.

The deal allows the provision of non-life insurance products and related services through BBPM's networks for a 20-year period.

It also stipulates that the French bank's Credit Agricole Assurances (CAA) division will buy from Banco BPM 65% of the share capital of both Vera Assicurazioni and Banco BPM Assicurazioni.

In a separate statement, Banco BPM said the deal valued the two insurance companies 400 million euros ($424.44 million), meaning that Credit Agricole will have to pay 260 million euros for their acquisition.

"We are very pleased that our long-standing strategic partnership with Banco BPM will soon be strengthened," Credit Agricole CEO Philippe Brassac said in a statement.

"These partnerships further reinforce the rationale of our investment and our long-term commitment to Banco BPM", he added.

Credit Agricole has a 9.18% stake in Banco BPM, Italy's third-largest bank behind Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MIand UniCreditCRDI.MI.

Three weeks ago, Banco BPM picked Credit Agricole over a rival bid from French insurer AXAAXAF.PA to start exclusive talks over a non-life insurance partnership.

Credit Agricole said the transaction with Banco BPM would have an expected return on investment of more than 10% over 3 years, and a "very limited impact" on its CET1 ratio and its CAA division's Solvency II ratio.

($1 = 0.9424 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Alvise Armellini, Editing by Louise Heavens)

