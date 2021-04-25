Credit Agricole sells wealth management unit in Brazil to Banco Safra

By Aluisio Alves

SAO PAULO, April 25 (Reuters) - Banco Safra has acquired Credit Agricole's CAGR.PA wealth management unit in Brazil, the Brazilian lender's chief executive Silvio de Carvalho told Reuters late on Saturday.

Carvalho said the acquisition underscored Safra's plans to expand its businesses. Credit Agricole's unit, Indosuez Wealth Management, has 5 billion reais ($913 million) under management. This volume will position Safra as the country's sixth largest asset manager, with 110 billion reais.

Credit Agricole confirmed the sale of Indosuez to Reuters, but declined further comment.

The deal value has not been disclosed.

($1 = 5.4749 reais)

