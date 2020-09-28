CAGR

Credit Agricole sells its remaining stake in Banque Saudi Fransi

Contributor
Davide Barbuscia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

Credit Agricole CIB sold its remaining stake in Banque Saudi Fransi to two Saudi government related institutional investors, it said on Monday, in a deal worth 1.45 billion riyals ($387 million).

DUBAI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole CIB CAGR.PA sold its remaining stake in Banque Saudi Fransi 1050.SE to two Saudi government related institutional investors, it said on Monday, in a deal worth 1.45 billion riyals ($387 million).

Credit Agricole has started a process to apply for a licence that will allow it to operate in Saudi capital markets, the bank said in a statement.

($1 = 3.7506 riyals)

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Jason Neely)

((Davide.Barbuscia@thomsonreuters.com; +971522604297; Reuters Messaging: davide.barbuscia.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAGR

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More