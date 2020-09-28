Credit Agricole sells its remaining stake in Banque Saudi Fransi

DUBAI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole CIB CAGR.PA sold its remaining stake in Banque Saudi Fransi 1050.SE to two Saudi government related institutional investors, it said on Monday, in a deal worth 1.45 billion riyals ($387 million).

Credit Agricole has started a process to apply for a licence that will allow it to operate in Saudi capital markets, the bank said in a statement.

($1 = 3.7506 riyals)

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Jason Neely)

