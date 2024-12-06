Credit Agricole seeks approval to boost Banco BPM stake

Credit Agricole (CRARY) said it notified the Italian Authority and Banco BPM (BNCZF) (BNZCF) that it has entered into financial instruments relating to 5.2% of Banco BPM share capital, which can be physically settled subject to regulatory approvals. Considering the stake of 9.9% already held, the resulting aggregate position in Banco BPM notified by Credit Agricole amounts to 15.1%. Credit Agricole is going to apply for the supervisory authority’s authorization to increase its stake in Banco BPM’s share capital above 10% and up to 19.99%.

