Credit Agricole secures two-third acceptance in $1 bln takeover bid for Creval - source

Andrea Mandala Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

The Italian arm of Credit Agricole has secured the targeted acceptance of at least two thirds of capital in its takeover bid for Italy's Creval, a source familiar with the matter said.

MILAN, April 23 (Reuters) - The Italian arm of Credit Agricole CAGR.PA has secured the targeted acceptance of at least two thirds of capital in its takeover bid for Italy's Creval PCVI.MI, a source familiar with the matter said.

The 855 million euro ($1 billion) bid concludes on Friday and acceptance stood just above 48% of Creval's capital on Thursday. ($1 = 0.8297 euros)

