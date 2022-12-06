Credit Agricole says it will no longer finance new oil extraction projects

PARIS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole CAGR.PA, France's biggest retail bank, said on Tuesday that it would no longer finance new oil extraction projects as part of measures to help fight climate change and to protect the environment.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.