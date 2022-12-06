CAGR

Credit Agricole says it will no longer finance new oil extraction projects

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

December 06, 2022 — 02:10 am EST

Written by Dominique Vidalon and Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters ->

PARIS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole CAGR.PA, France's biggest retail bank, said on Tuesday that it would no longer finance new oil extraction projects as part of measures to help fight climate change and to protect the environment.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CAGR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.