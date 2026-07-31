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Credit Agricole SA Q2 Net Income Up 1.4%, Excl. Prior Year Capital Gain

July 31, 2026 — 02:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Credit Agricole SA (ACA.PA, CDA.L) reported second-quarter net income attributable to shareholders of 2.05 billion euros, down 11.9% from last year. Net earnings per share was 0.59 euros compared to 0.72 euros. Adjusted for the impact of the capital gain related to the deconsolidation of Amundi US in prior year quarter, net income Group share increased 1.4% compared to the same period in the prior year. Revenues were 7.36 billion euros, a 7.7% increase year-over-year.

Credit Agricole GROUP reported that its second quarter net income attributable to the group increased 7.8% to 2.778 billion euros from 2.577 billion euros, a year ago. Adjusted for the impact of the capital gain related to the deconsolidation of Amundi US in prior year quarter, net income Group share rose 22.4%. Revenues grew 12.9% to 10.88 billion euros from 9.638 billion euros, prior year. At last close on Euronext Paris, Credit Agricole SA shares were trading at 18.78 euros, up 2.26%.

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